Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,698.14 crore, Up 28.26% Q-o-Q.

|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:
|Net Sales at Rs 9,698.14 crore in September 2018 Up 28.26% from Rs. 7,561.04 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 704.01 crore in September 2018 Up 7.93% from Rs. 652.30 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,402.95 crore in September 2018 Up 30.61% from Rs. 2,605.36 crore in September 2017.
|Bajaj Finserv EPS has Increased to Rs. 44.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 41.00 in September 2017.
|Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 5,380.25 on October 17, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,065.33
|3,943.55
|3,136.36
|Other Operating Income
|4,632.81
|4,826.18
|4,424.68
|Total Income From Operations
|9,698.14
|8,769.73
|7,561.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|908.80
|845.04
|352.36
|Depreciation
|52.07
|42.97
|24.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,386.64
|4,558.89
|4,603.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,350.63
|3,322.83
|2,580.60
|Other Income
|0.25
|1.33
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,350.88
|3,324.16
|2,580.94
|Interest
|1,540.28
|1,334.05
|1,112.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,810.60
|1,990.11
|1,468.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,810.60
|1,990.11
|1,468.91
|Tax
|619.80
|661.74
|462.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,190.80
|1,328.37
|1,006.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,190.80
|1,328.37
|1,006.89
|Minority Interest
|-486.58
|-502.75
|-354.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.21
|0.15
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|704.01
|825.77
|652.30
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.20
|51.90
|41.00
|Diluted EPS
|44.20
|51.90
|41.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.20
|51.90
|41.00
|Diluted EPS
|44.20
|51.90
|41.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited