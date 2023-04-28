 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,624.61 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,624.61 crore in March 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 18,861.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,768.95 crore in March 2023 up 31.41% from Rs. 1,346.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,154.75 crore in March 2023 up 33.84% from Rs. 6,092.86 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Finserv
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 23,624.61 21,755.15 18,861.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23,624.61 21,755.15 18,861.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,551.23 2,156.32 1,912.36
Depreciation 180.58 171.55 149.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 861.90 845.07 734.25
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12,057.07 10,922.73 10,122.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,973.83 7,659.48 5,943.53
Other Income 0.34 0.20 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,974.17 7,659.68 5,943.53
Interest 3,435.57 3,240.78 2,481.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,538.60 4,418.90 3,462.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,538.60 4,418.90 3,462.19
Tax 1,205.32 1,118.75 928.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,333.28 3,300.15 2,533.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,333.28 3,300.15 2,533.57
Minority Interest -1,566.19 -1,518.19 -1,187.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.86 0.06 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,768.95 1,782.02 1,346.08
Equity Share Capital 159.26 159.14 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.10 11.20 84.60
Diluted EPS 11.00 11.20 84.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.10 11.20 84.60
Diluted EPS 11.00 11.20 84.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited