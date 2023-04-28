Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,624.61 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,624.61 crore in March 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 18,861.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,768.95 crore in March 2023 up 31.41% from Rs. 1,346.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,154.75 crore in March 2023 up 33.84% from Rs. 6,092.86 crore in March 2022.