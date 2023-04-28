Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,624.61 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,624.61
|21,755.15
|18,861.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,624.61
|21,755.15
|18,861.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,551.23
|2,156.32
|1,912.36
|Depreciation
|180.58
|171.55
|149.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|861.90
|845.07
|734.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,057.07
|10,922.73
|10,122.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,973.83
|7,659.48
|5,943.53
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.20
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,974.17
|7,659.68
|5,943.53
|Interest
|3,435.57
|3,240.78
|2,481.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,538.60
|4,418.90
|3,462.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,538.60
|4,418.90
|3,462.19
|Tax
|1,205.32
|1,118.75
|928.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,333.28
|3,300.15
|2,533.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,333.28
|3,300.15
|2,533.57
|Minority Interest
|-1,566.19
|-1,518.19
|-1,187.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.86
|0.06
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,768.95
|1,782.02
|1,346.08
|Equity Share Capital
|159.26
|159.14
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|11.20
|84.60
|Diluted EPS
|11.00
|11.20
|84.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|11.20
|84.60
|Diluted EPS
|11.00
|11.20
|84.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited