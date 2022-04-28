 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,861.67 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,861.67 crore in March 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 15,386.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.08 crore in March 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 979.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,092.86 crore in March 2022 up 31.28% from Rs. 4,640.98 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 84.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.50 in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14,826.40 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,861.67 17,586.74 15,386.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18,861.67 17,586.74 15,386.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,912.36 1,767.35 1,460.49
Depreciation 149.33 143.09 135.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 734.25 1,073.64 1,260.63
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,122.20 8,941.94 8,025.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,943.53 5,660.72 4,505.38
Other Income -- 32.90 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,943.53 5,693.62 4,505.75
Interest 2,481.34 2,444.53 2,147.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,462.19 3,249.09 2,358.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,462.19 3,249.09 2,358.32
Tax 928.62 899.57 613.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,533.57 2,349.52 1,744.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,533.57 2,349.52 1,744.86
Minority Interest -1,187.50 -1,093.64 -765.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.09 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,346.08 1,255.79 979.06
Equity Share Capital 79.57 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 84.60 78.90 61.50
Diluted EPS 84.60 78.90 61.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 84.60 78.90 61.50
Diluted EPS 84.60 78.90 61.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
