Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,861.67 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,861.67
|17,586.74
|15,386.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,861.67
|17,586.74
|15,386.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,912.36
|1,767.35
|1,460.49
|Depreciation
|149.33
|143.09
|135.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|734.25
|1,073.64
|1,260.63
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,122.20
|8,941.94
|8,025.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,943.53
|5,660.72
|4,505.38
|Other Income
|--
|32.90
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,943.53
|5,693.62
|4,505.75
|Interest
|2,481.34
|2,444.53
|2,147.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,462.19
|3,249.09
|2,358.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,462.19
|3,249.09
|2,358.32
|Tax
|928.62
|899.57
|613.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,533.57
|2,349.52
|1,744.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,533.57
|2,349.52
|1,744.86
|Minority Interest
|-1,187.50
|-1,093.64
|-765.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.09
|0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,346.08
|1,255.79
|979.06
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|84.60
|78.90
|61.50
|Diluted EPS
|84.60
|78.90
|61.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|84.60
|78.90
|61.50
|Diluted EPS
|84.60
|78.90
|61.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited