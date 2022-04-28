Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,861.67 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,861.67 crore in March 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 15,386.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.08 crore in March 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 979.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,092.86 crore in March 2022 up 31.28% from Rs. 4,640.98 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 84.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.50 in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14,826.40 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.