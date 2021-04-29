Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,386.88 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,386.88 crore in March 2021 up 15.74% from Rs. 13,294.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 979.06 crore in March 2021 up 403.55% from Rs. 194.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,640.98 crore in March 2021 up 33.7% from Rs. 3,471.19 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 61.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.20 in March 2020.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 10,489.30 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.90% returns over the last 6 months and 115.75% over the last 12 months.