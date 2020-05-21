App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13,294.25 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,294.25 crore in March 2020 up 2.31% from Rs. 12,994.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.43 crore in March 2020 down 76.82% from Rs. 838.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,471.19 crore in March 2020 down 15.01% from Rs. 4,084.00 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 52.70 in March 2019.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 4,702.05 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.21% returns over the last 6 months and -42.90% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations13,294.2514,558.9212,994.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13,294.2514,558.9212,994.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,117.761,293.281,044.59
Depreciation127.09116.1971.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1,979.94828.89--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,725.367,276.007,865.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,344.105,044.564,012.45
Other Income--1.820.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,344.105,046.384,012.83
Interest2,552.332,419.411,883.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax791.772,626.972,129.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax791.772,626.972,129.12
Tax252.79649.11696.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities538.981,977.861,432.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period538.981,977.861,432.99
Minority Interest-345.68-852.41-595.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.130.190.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates194.431,125.64838.74
Equity Share Capital79.5779.5779.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2070.7052.70
Diluted EPS12.2070.7052.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2070.7052.70
Diluted EPS12.2070.7052.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 21, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results

