Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,994.14 crore, up 47.17% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,994.14
|4,987.21
|3,681.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|6,153.84
|5,147.91
|Total Income From Operations
|12,994.14
|11,141.05
|8,829.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,044.59
|1,003.34
|419.88
|Depreciation
|71.17
|59.88
|29.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,865.93
|6,072.84
|5,548.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,012.45
|4,004.99
|2,831.17
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.55
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,012.83
|4,005.54
|2,831.24
|Interest
|1,883.71
|1,781.99
|1,216.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,129.12
|2,223.55
|1,614.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,129.12
|2,223.55
|1,614.86
|Tax
|696.13
|803.22
|501.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,432.99
|1,420.33
|1,113.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,432.99
|1,420.33
|1,113.83
|Minority Interest
|-595.20
|-570.28
|-428.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.95
|0.47
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|838.74
|850.52
|685.46
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|52.70
|53.40
|43.10
|Diluted EPS
|52.70
|53.40
|43.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|52.70
|53.40
|43.10
|Diluted EPS
|52.70
|53.40
|43.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited