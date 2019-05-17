Bajaj Finserv Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,994.14 crore, up 47.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,994.14 crore in March 2019 up 47.17% from Rs. 8,829.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 838.74 crore in March 2019 up 22.36% from Rs. 685.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,084.00 crore in March 2019 up 42.75% from Rs. 2,860.89 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 52.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 43.10 in March 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 7,617.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.74% returns over the last 6 months and 43.21% over the last 12 months.