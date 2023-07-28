English
    Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,279.98 crore, up 46.52% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:Net Sales at Rs 23,279.98 crore in June 2023 up 46.52% from Rs. 15,888.26 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,942.63 crore in June 2023 up 48.36% from Rs. 1,309.38 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,345.28 crore in June 2023 up 47.97% from Rs. 6,315.45 crore in June 2022.
    Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 82.30 in June 2022.Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,614.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.14% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.
    Bajaj Finserv
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23,279.9823,624.6115,888.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23,279.9823,624.6115,888.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,440.562,551.231,977.18
    Depreciation202.30180.58157.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1,012.85861.90767.74
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,481.2912,057.076,828.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,142.987,973.836,158.06
    Other Income--0.340.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,142.987,974.176,158.18
    Interest4,020.413,435.572,563.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,122.574,538.603,594.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,122.574,538.603,594.34
    Tax1,415.951,205.321,016.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,706.623,333.282,578.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,706.623,333.282,578.02
    Minority Interest-1,766.79-1,566.19-1,268.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.801.86-0.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,942.631,768.951,309.38
    Equity Share Capital159.26159.2679.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2011.1082.30
    Diluted EPS12.1011.0082.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2011.1082.30
    Diluted EPS12.1011.0082.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

