Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,888.26 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,888.26 crore in June 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 13,949.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,309.38 crore in June 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 832.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,315.45 crore in June 2022 up 54.42% from Rs. 4,089.89 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 82.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 52.30 in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 13,307.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.