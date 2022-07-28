Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,888.26 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,888.26
|18,861.67
|13,949.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,888.26
|18,861.67
|13,949.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,977.18
|1,912.36
|1,238.31
|Depreciation
|157.27
|149.33
|132.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|767.74
|734.25
|1,780.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,828.01
|10,122.20
|6,841.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,158.06
|5,943.53
|3,957.74
|Other Income
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,158.18
|5,943.53
|3,957.74
|Interest
|2,563.84
|2,481.34
|2,190.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,594.34
|3,462.19
|1,767.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,594.34
|3,462.19
|1,767.28
|Tax
|1,016.32
|928.62
|334.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,578.02
|2,533.57
|1,432.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,578.02
|2,533.57
|1,432.83
|Minority Interest
|-1,268.21
|-1,187.50
|-599.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.43
|0.01
|-0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,309.38
|1,346.08
|832.77
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|82.30
|84.60
|52.30
|Diluted EPS
|82.30
|84.60
|52.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|82.30
|84.60
|52.30
|Diluted EPS
|82.30
|84.60
|52.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
