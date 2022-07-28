 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,888.26 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,888.26 crore in June 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 13,949.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,309.38 crore in June 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 832.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,315.45 crore in June 2022 up 54.42% from Rs. 4,089.89 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 82.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 52.30 in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 13,307.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,888.26 18,861.67 13,949.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,888.26 18,861.67 13,949.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,977.18 1,912.36 1,238.31
Depreciation 157.27 149.33 132.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 767.74 734.25 1,780.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,828.01 10,122.20 6,841.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,158.06 5,943.53 3,957.74
Other Income 0.12 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,158.18 5,943.53 3,957.74
Interest 2,563.84 2,481.34 2,190.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,594.34 3,462.19 1,767.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,594.34 3,462.19 1,767.28
Tax 1,016.32 928.62 334.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,578.02 2,533.57 1,432.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,578.02 2,533.57 1,432.83
Minority Interest -1,268.21 -1,187.50 -599.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.43 0.01 -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,309.38 1,346.08 832.77
Equity Share Capital 79.57 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 82.30 84.60 52.30
Diluted EPS 82.30 84.60 52.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 82.30 84.60 52.30
Diluted EPS 82.30 84.60 52.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
