Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,189.99 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,189.99 crore in June 2020 up 15.63% from Rs. 12,271.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,215.15 crore in June 2020 up 43.75% from Rs. 845.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,088.94 crore in June 2020 up 15.49% from Rs. 4,406.31 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 76.40 in June 2020 from Rs. 53.10 in June 2019.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 6,384.35 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.86% over the last 12 months.