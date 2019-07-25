Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,271.66 crore, up 39.93% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,271.66
|12,994.14
|3,943.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|4,826.18
|Total Income From Operations
|12,271.66
|12,994.14
|8,769.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,142.52
|1,044.59
|845.04
|Depreciation
|97.48
|71.17
|42.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|751.88
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,971.55
|7,865.93
|4,558.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,308.23
|4,012.45
|3,322.83
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.38
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,308.83
|4,012.83
|3,324.16
|Interest
|2,053.55
|1,883.71
|1,334.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,255.28
|2,129.12
|1,990.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,255.28
|2,129.12
|1,990.11
|Tax
|801.03
|696.13
|661.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,454.25
|1,432.99
|1,328.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,454.25
|1,432.99
|1,328.37
|Minority Interest
|-608.87
|-595.20
|-502.75
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|0.95
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|845.34
|838.74
|825.77
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|53.10
|52.70
|51.90
|Diluted EPS
|53.10
|52.70
|51.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|53.10
|52.70
|51.90
|Diluted EPS
|53.10
|52.70
|51.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited