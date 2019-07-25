Bajaj Finserv Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,271.66 crore, up 39.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,271.66 crore in June 2019 up 39.93% from Rs. 8,769.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 845.34 crore in June 2019 up 2.37% from Rs. 825.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,406.31 crore in June 2019 up 30.86% from Rs. 3,367.13 crore in June 2018.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 53.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 51.90 in June 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 7,065.30 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.