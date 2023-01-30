Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,755.15 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,755.15
|20,803.22
|17,586.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,755.15
|20,803.22
|17,586.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,156.32
|2,082.42
|1,767.35
|Depreciation
|171.55
|168.40
|143.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|845.07
|756.27
|1,073.64
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,922.73
|10,576.91
|8,941.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,659.48
|7,219.22
|5,660.72
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.11
|32.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,659.68
|7,219.33
|5,693.62
|Interest
|3,240.78
|2,961.23
|2,444.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,418.90
|4,258.10
|3,249.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,418.90
|4,258.10
|3,249.09
|Tax
|1,118.75
|1,261.20
|899.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,300.15
|2,996.90
|2,349.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,300.15
|2,996.90
|2,349.52
|Minority Interest
|-1,518.19
|-1,439.67
|-1,093.64
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|-0.30
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,782.02
|1,556.93
|1,255.79
|Equity Share Capital
|159.14
|159.14
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|9.80
|78.90
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|9.80
|78.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.20
|18.83
|78.90
|Diluted EPS
|11.20
|9.80
|78.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited