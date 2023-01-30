Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,755.15 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,755.15 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 17,586.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,782.02 crore in December 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 1,255.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,831.23 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 5,836.71 crore in December 2021.