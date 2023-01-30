English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,755.15 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,755.15 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 17,586.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,782.02 crore in December 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 1,255.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,831.23 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 5,836.71 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,755.1520,803.2217,586.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,755.1520,803.2217,586.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,156.322,082.421,767.35
    Depreciation171.55168.40143.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies845.07756.271,073.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,922.7310,576.918,941.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,659.487,219.225,660.72
    Other Income0.200.1132.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,659.687,219.335,693.62
    Interest3,240.782,961.232,444.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,418.904,258.103,249.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,418.904,258.103,249.09
    Tax1,118.751,261.20899.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,300.152,996.902,349.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,300.152,996.902,349.52
    Minority Interest-1,518.19-1,439.67-1,093.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.30-0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,782.021,556.931,255.79
    Equity Share Capital159.14159.1479.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.209.8078.90
    Diluted EPS11.209.8078.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2018.8378.90
    Diluted EPS11.209.8078.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited