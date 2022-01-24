Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,586.74 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,586.74 crore in December 2021 up 10.2% from Rs. 15,958.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,255.79 crore in December 2021 down 2.65% from Rs. 1,289.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,836.71 crore in December 2021 up 13.08% from Rs. 5,161.44 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 81.10 in December 2020.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 16,335.20 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.03% returns over the last 6 months and 80.44% over the last 12 months.