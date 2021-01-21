Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15,958.53 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,958.53 crore in December 2020 up 9.61% from Rs. 14,558.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,289.96 crore in December 2020 up 14.6% from Rs. 1,125.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,161.44 crore in December 2020 down 0.02% from Rs. 5,162.57 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 81.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 70.70 in December 2019.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 8,938.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.63% over the last 12 months.