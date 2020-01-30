Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,558.92 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,558.92 crore in December 2019 up 30.68% from Rs. 11,141.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,125.64 crore in December 2019 up 32.35% from Rs. 850.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,162.57 crore in December 2019 up 26.99% from Rs. 4,065.42 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 70.70 in December 2019 from Rs. 53.40 in December 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 9,894.25 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.95% returns over the last 6 months and 58.74% over the last 12 months.