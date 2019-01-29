Bajaj Finserv Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,141.05 crore, up 45.34% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,987.21
|5,065.33
|3,598.51
|Other Operating Income
|6,153.84
|4,632.81
|4,066.89
|Total Income From Operations
|11,141.05
|9,698.14
|7,665.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,003.34
|908.80
|392.49
|Depreciation
|59.88
|52.07
|27.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,072.84
|5,386.64
|4,314.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,004.99
|3,350.63
|2,931.26
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.25
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,005.54
|3,350.88
|2,931.37
|Interest
|1,781.99
|1,540.28
|1,167.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,223.55
|1,810.60
|1,763.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,223.55
|1,810.60
|1,763.53
|Tax
|803.22
|619.80
|560.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,420.33
|1,190.80
|1,203.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,420.33
|1,190.80
|1,203.45
|Minority Interest
|-570.28
|-486.58
|-454.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.47
|-0.21
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|850.52
|704.01
|748.59
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|53.40
|44.20
|47.00
|Diluted EPS
|53.40
|44.20
|47.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|53.40
|44.20
|47.00
|Diluted EPS
|53.40
|44.20
|47.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited