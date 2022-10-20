 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,602.63 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,602.63 crore in September 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 6,808.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,472.24 crore in September 2022 up 89.33% from Rs. 1,305.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,654.94 crore in September 2022 up 51.02% from Rs. 3,744.53 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 40.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.87 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,380.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,327.28 7,843.23 6,595.13
Other Operating Income 275.35 301.45 213.10
Total Income From Operations 8,602.63 8,144.68 6,808.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,124.74 1,058.62 848.06
Depreciation 110.82 102.11 87.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 704.86 748.04 1,239.29
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,121.72 1,055.30 976.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,540.49 5,180.61 3,656.40
Other Income 3.63 1.67 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,544.12 5,182.28 3,656.95
Interest 2,208.93 2,005.99 1,889.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,335.19 3,176.29 1,767.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,335.19 3,176.29 1,767.62
Tax 862.95 820.37 461.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,472.24 2,355.92 1,305.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,472.24 2,355.92 1,305.77
Equity Share Capital 120.82 120.73 120.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.94 39.04 21.87
Diluted EPS 40.73 38.82 21.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.92 39.04 21.87
Diluted EPS 40.73 38.82 21.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.