Bajaj Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,602.63 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,602.63 crore in September 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 6,808.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,472.24 crore in September 2022 up 89.33% from Rs. 1,305.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,654.94 crore in September 2022 up 51.02% from Rs. 3,744.53 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 40.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.87 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,380.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.