Bajaj Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,783.17 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,783.17 crore in September 2020 up 1.52% from Rs. 5,696.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 876.58 crore in September 2020 down 36.33% from Rs. 1,376.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,120.76 crore in September 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 3,876.20 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.60 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.83 in September 2019.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 3,232.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.96% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.