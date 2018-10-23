Bajaj Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,045.35 crore, up 31.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4,045.35 crore in September 2018 up 31.08% from Rs. 3,086.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 920.28 crore in September 2018 up 65.25% from Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,888.68 crore in September 2018 up 42.77% from Rs. 2,023.34 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 15.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.06 in September 2017.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 2,115.35 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.36% over the last 12 months.