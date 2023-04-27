 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore in March 2023 up 27.56% from Rs. 7,617.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,837.36 crore in March 2023 up 25.11% from Rs. 2,267.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,566.49 crore in March 2023 up 28.67% from Rs. 5,103.36 crore in March 2022.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,455.22 8,953.86 7,337.05
Other Operating Income 260.97 259.67 280.03
Total Income From Operations 9,716.19 9,213.53 7,617.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,216.83 1,163.87 905.00
Depreciation 122.53 108.31 96.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 802.59 810.97 663.73
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,132.18 1,135.29 948.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,442.06 5,995.09 5,004.15
Other Income 1.90 1.08 3.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,443.96 5,996.17 5,007.26
Interest 2,614.21 2,455.89 1,947.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,829.75 3,540.28 3,059.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,829.75 3,540.28 3,059.46
Tax 992.39 916.06 791.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,837.36 2,624.22 2,267.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,837.36 2,624.22 2,267.95
Equity Share Capital 120.89 120.86 120.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.95 43.43 37.60
Diluted EPS 46.74 43.22 37.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.95 43.43 37.60
Diluted EPS 46.74 43.22 37.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited