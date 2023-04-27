Bajaj Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore in March 2023 up 27.56% from Rs. 7,617.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,837.36 crore in March 2023 up 25.11% from Rs. 2,267.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,566.49 crore in March 2023 up 28.67% from Rs. 5,103.36 crore in March 2022.