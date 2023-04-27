Bajaj Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,455.22
|8,953.86
|7,337.05
|Other Operating Income
|260.97
|259.67
|280.03
|Total Income From Operations
|9,716.19
|9,213.53
|7,617.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,216.83
|1,163.87
|905.00
|Depreciation
|122.53
|108.31
|96.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|802.59
|810.97
|663.73
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,132.18
|1,135.29
|948.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,442.06
|5,995.09
|5,004.15
|Other Income
|1.90
|1.08
|3.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,443.96
|5,996.17
|5,007.26
|Interest
|2,614.21
|2,455.89
|1,947.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,829.75
|3,540.28
|3,059.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,829.75
|3,540.28
|3,059.46
|Tax
|992.39
|916.06
|791.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,837.36
|2,624.22
|2,267.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,837.36
|2,624.22
|2,267.95
|Equity Share Capital
|120.89
|120.86
|120.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.95
|43.43
|37.60
|Diluted EPS
|46.74
|43.22
|37.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.95
|43.43
|37.60
|Diluted EPS
|46.74
|43.22
|37.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited