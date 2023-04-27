Bajaj Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,716.19 crore in March 2023 up 27.56% from Rs. 7,617.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,837.36 crore in March 2023 up 25.11% from Rs. 2,267.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,566.49 crore in March 2023 up 28.67% from Rs. 5,103.36 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 46.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 37.60 in March 2022.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 6,055.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.36% over the last 12 months.