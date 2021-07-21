Bajaj Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,915.90 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,915.90 crore in June 2021 up 0.26% from Rs. 5,900.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 842.92 crore in June 2021 down 3.06% from Rs. 869.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,995.80 crore in June 2021 down 7.7% from Rs. 3,245.72 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.49 in June 2020.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 6,015.40 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.74% returns over the last 6 months and 74.79% over the last 12 months.