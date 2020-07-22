Bajaj Finance Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,900.63 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,900.63 crore in June 2020 up 11.38% from Rs. 5,297.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 869.50 crore in June 2020 down 22.69% from Rs. 1,124.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,245.72 crore in June 2020 down 9.78% from Rs. 3,597.70 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.49 in June 2020 from Rs. 19.49 in June 2019.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 3,292.45 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.41% over the last 12 months.