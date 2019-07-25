Bajaj Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,297.78 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,297.78 crore in June 2019 up 39.73% from Rs. 3,791.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,124.73 crore in June 2019 up 34.9% from Rs. 833.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,597.70 crore in June 2019 up 37.36% from Rs. 2,619.24 crore in June 2018.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.49 in June 2018.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 3,173.55 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.