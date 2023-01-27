Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 7,523.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,624.22 crore in December 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 1,933.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,104.48 crore in December 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 4,670.74 crore in December 2021.