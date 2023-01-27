 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 7,523.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,624.22 crore in December 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 1,933.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,104.48 crore in December 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 4,670.74 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,953.86 8,327.28 7,228.59
Other Operating Income 259.67 275.35 294.48
Total Income From Operations 9,213.53 8,602.63 7,523.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,163.87 1,124.74 920.13
Depreciation 108.31 110.82 88.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 810.97 704.86 994.64
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,135.29 1,121.72 940.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,995.09 5,540.49 4,579.46
Other Income 1.08 3.63 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,996.17 5,544.12 4,581.94
Interest 2,455.89 2,208.93 1,972.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,540.28 3,335.19 2,609.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,540.28 3,335.19 2,609.84
Tax 916.06 862.95 675.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,624.22 2,472.24 1,933.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,624.22 2,472.24 1,933.85
Equity Share Capital 120.86 120.82 120.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.43 40.94 32.08
Diluted EPS 43.22 40.73 31.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.43 40.92 32.07
Diluted EPS 43.22 40.73 31.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited