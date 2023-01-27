Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,953.86
|8,327.28
|7,228.59
|Other Operating Income
|259.67
|275.35
|294.48
|Total Income From Operations
|9,213.53
|8,602.63
|7,523.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,163.87
|1,124.74
|920.13
|Depreciation
|108.31
|110.82
|88.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|810.97
|704.86
|994.64
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,135.29
|1,121.72
|940.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,995.09
|5,540.49
|4,579.46
|Other Income
|1.08
|3.63
|2.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,996.17
|5,544.12
|4,581.94
|Interest
|2,455.89
|2,208.93
|1,972.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,540.28
|3,335.19
|2,609.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,540.28
|3,335.19
|2,609.84
|Tax
|916.06
|862.95
|675.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,624.22
|2,472.24
|1,933.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,624.22
|2,472.24
|1,933.85
|Equity Share Capital
|120.86
|120.82
|120.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.43
|40.94
|32.08
|Diluted EPS
|43.22
|40.73
|31.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.43
|40.92
|32.07
|Diluted EPS
|43.22
|40.73
|31.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited