    Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,213.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 7,523.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,624.22 crore in December 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 1,933.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,104.48 crore in December 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 4,670.74 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,953.868,327.287,228.59
    Other Operating Income259.67275.35294.48
    Total Income From Operations9,213.538,602.637,523.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Employees Cost1,163.871,124.74920.13
    Depreciation108.31110.8288.80
    Provisions And Contingencies810.97704.86994.64
    Other Expenses1,135.291,121.72940.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,995.095,540.494,579.46
    Other Income1.083.632.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,996.175,544.124,581.94
    Interest2,455.892,208.931,972.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,540.283,335.192,609.84
    P/L Before Tax3,540.283,335.192,609.84
    Tax916.06862.95675.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,624.222,472.241,933.85
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,624.222,472.241,933.85
    Equity Share Capital120.86120.82120.60
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4340.9432.08
    Diluted EPS43.2240.7331.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4340.9232.07
    Diluted EPS43.2240.7331.86
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
