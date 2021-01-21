Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,845.41 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,845.41 crore in December 2020 down 7.27% from Rs. 6,303.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,048.58 crore in December 2020 down 29.54% from Rs. 1,488.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,365.26 crore in December 2020 down 18.33% from Rs. 4,120.61 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 25.19 in December 2019.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 4,981.95 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.97% over the last 12 months.