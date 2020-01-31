Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,303.56 crore, up 35.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,303.56 crore in December 2019 up 35.33% from Rs. 4,657.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,488.15 crore in December 2019 up 45.51% from Rs. 1,022.73 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,120.61 crore in December 2019 up 28.72% from Rs. 3,201.23 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 25.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 17.74 in December 2018.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 4,364.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 68.15% over the last 12 months.