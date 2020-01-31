App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:05 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,303.56 crore, up 35.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,303.56 crore in December 2019 up 35.33% from Rs. 4,657.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,488.15 crore in December 2019 up 45.51% from Rs. 1,022.73 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,120.61 crore in December 2019 up 28.72% from Rs. 3,201.23 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 25.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 17.74 in December 2018.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 4,364.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 68.15% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations6,303.565,696.634,657.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,303.565,696.634,657.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost650.56560.67453.03
Depreciation69.7263.7937.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies816.96581.25444.60
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses730.37679.58565.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,035.953,811.343,156.70
Other Income14.941.076.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,050.893,812.413,163.34
Interest2,051.641,952.381,578.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,999.251,860.031,584.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,999.251,860.031,584.70
Tax511.10483.36561.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,488.151,376.671,022.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,488.151,376.671,022.73
Equity Share Capital119.97115.55115.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.1923.8317.74
Diluted EPS25.0123.6617.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.1923.8317.74
Diluted EPS25.0123.6617.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results

