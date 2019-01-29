Bajaj Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,664.77 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,664.77 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 3,540.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,022.73 crore in December 2018 up 33.37% from Rs. 766.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,201.54 crore in December 2018 up 34.87% from Rs. 2,373.86 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2017.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 2,458.50 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and 43.33% over the last 12 months.