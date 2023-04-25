 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Q4 Preview | Net profit likely to jump 32%; margins, asset quality in focus

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Bajaj Finance recorded the highest-ever increase in its customer franchise of 11.5 million in FY23, surpassing its target of 11 million.

Bajaj Finance Office Building in Mumbai (File pic)

Consumer lending major Bajaj Finance is expected to post a 32 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 on the back of robust disbursements and continued focus on its omni-channel strategy, analysts said.

The average estimate of a poll of three brokerages puts the lender’s consolidated net profit at Rs 3,206 crore for the three months to March. Net interest income is likely to come in at Rs 6,316 crore.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will announce its fourth-quarter results on April 26.

