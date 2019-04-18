Bajaj Finance Q4 PAT seen up 42.1% YoY to Rs. 1,062 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Financials - NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 1,062 crore up 42.1% year-on-year (up 0.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 44.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,270.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 54.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,127.6 crore.

