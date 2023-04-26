 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 31% to Rs 3,158 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Bajaj Finance reported on April 26 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up 30.51 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 30 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income for 04 FY23 increased by 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore from Rs 6,061 crore.