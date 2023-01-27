 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Q3 Preview: Net profit to jump 38%, margin outlook in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Shares of Bajaj Finance have corrected more than 11 percent so far this month, due to the disappointing AUM growth announced in an early update on its quarterly performance.

Consumer lender Bajaj Finance Ltd is expected to report a 38 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter, powered by strong disbursals and stable asset quality.

The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol puts the lender’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter on the back of healthy 23 percent growth in net interest income to Rs 5,817 crore. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will detail its third-quarter results on January 27.

AUM growth disappointing

In an early update on its quarterly business performance, Bajaj Finance had said that it added 3.1 million new customers during the quarter, which was 21 percent higher than a year ago and 19 percent up sequentially. At the same time, the lender reported that new loans added were to the tune of 7.8 million, which was modest growth of 5 percent year on year. Further, the lender’s assets under management growth of 27 percent disappointed analysts.