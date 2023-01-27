Bajaj Finance Q3 Preview: Net profit to jump 38%, margin outlook in focus

Servotech Power Systems Managing Director Raman Bhatia stated in a statement that this quarter turned out to be a strong period

Consumer lender Bajaj Finance Ltd is expected to report a 38 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter, powered by strong disbursals and stable asset quality.

The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol puts the lender’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter on the back of healthy 23 percent growth in net interest income to Rs 5,817 crore. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will detail its third-quarter results on January 27.

AUM growth disappointing

In an early update on its quarterly business performance, Bajaj Finance had said that it added 3.1 million new customers during the quarter, which was 21 percent higher than a year ago and 19 percent up sequentially. At the same time, the lender reported that new loans added were to the tune of 7.8 million, which was modest growth of 5 percent year on year. Further, the lender’s assets under management growth of 27 percent disappointed analysts.

Shares of Bajaj Finance have corrected more than 11 percent so far this month, due to the disappointing AUM growth announced in its update.

On net interest margins, the lender is likely to fare well with spreads likely to have remained stable. The NBFC has been able to pass policy rate hikes on to its loan rates during the previous quarter and its borrowing costs are expected to have inched up. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect margins to decline sequentially, by about 30 basis points (bps). One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expects Bajaj Finance to report a compression of 11 bps sequentially in net interest margins, reflecting the rise in funding costs.

Costs will remain elevated

The lender’s thrust in digital initiatives, including its super app, may keep operating costs elevated, analysts said. That could be a drag on operating profit although the same is expected to grow in healthy double digits. Analysts at Axis Securities estimate the cost-to-income ratio to be in the 35-36 percent band.