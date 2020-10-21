Bajaj Finance Q2 profit declines 36% to Rs 965 crore, NII growth beats estimates at 4%

NBFC major Bajaj Finance on October 21 reported a huge 36 percent decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 due to elevated provisions.

Profit fell to Rs 965 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 1,506 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated net interest income increased 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore in Q2FY21 year-on-year, which was better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore.