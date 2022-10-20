Bajaj Finance Q2 | Net profit jumps 88% to Rs 2,781 crore, asset quality improves

India's leading non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on October 20 reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up 88 percent from Rs 1,481 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, net profit jumped 7 percent from Rs 2,596 crore. The company has reported the highest-ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax, it said in an exchange filing.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 31 percent YoY to Rs 7,001 crore from Rs 5,337 crore. New loans booked grew by 7 percent YoY to 67.6 lakh, the company said. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore as against Rs 1,66,937 crore in Q2FY22.

Asset quality saw an improvement both sequentially and year-on-year. Gross NPA and Net NPA as of September-end stood at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year. Gross NPA and net NPA were 1.25 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively as on June-end.

NPA means non-performing assets.

Loan losses and provisions for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 734 crore, down 44 percent YoY and 2.8 percent QoQ. The Company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 62 percent on Stage 3 assets and 120 bps on Stage 1 and 2 assets, it informed in the exchange filing.

Bajaj Finance's capital adequacy ratio, a measure of a bank's capital, stood at 25.13 percent including tier-II capital, at the end of Q2FY23.

The firm added 26.1 lakh new customers to the franchise, taking the total to 6.29 crore at the end of September 2022. Overall B2B business disbursements grew by 15 percent to Rs 13,862 crore, said the company in an exchange filing.

Bajaj Finance is on track to go fully digital across all products and services by March 2023, informed the management. Phase 1 of the app platform is live on both Google and Apple app stores. Phase 2 will go live in 3 sprints. Sprint 1 of phase 2 is now live on Play Store while Sprint 2 is on track.

"Sprint 2 will have end-to-end journeys for fixed deposit, business loan, doctor loan and chartered accountant loan. Sprint 2 will also have new feature additions in fixed deposit services, insurance services along with service-related nudges and reminders," the company said.

In Q2FY23, Bajaj Housing Finance, a fully owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, delivered post tax profit of Rs 306 crore as against Rs 166 crore in Q2FY22, registering growth of 84 percent. AUM grew 42 percent to Rs 62,931 crore.

Bajaj Financial Securities, another subsidiary, recorded profit after tax of Rs 1 crore as against profit of Rs 3 crore in Q2FY22.