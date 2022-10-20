English
    Bajaj Finance Q2 | Net profit jumps 88% to Rs 2,781 crore, asset quality improves

    Consolidated assets under management grew 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore as against Rs 1,66,937 crore in Q2FY22.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

    Bajaj Finance on October 20 reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up 88 percent from Rs 1,481 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

    Sequentially, net profit jumped 7 percent from Rs 2,596 crore. The company has reported the highest-ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax, it said in an exchange filing.

    Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 31 percent YoY to Rs 7,001 crore from Rs 5,337 crore. New loans booked grew by 7 percent YoY to 67.6 lakh, the company said. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore as against Rs 1,66,937 crore in Q2FY22.

    Asset quality saw an improvement both sequentially and year-on-year. Gross NPA and Net NPA as of September-end stood at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year. Gross NPA and net NPA were 1.25 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively as on June-end.

    NPA means non-performing assets.

    Loan losses and provisions for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 734 crore, down 44 percent YoY and 2.8 percent QoQ. The Company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 62 percent on Stage 3 assets and 120 bps on Stage 1 and 2 assets, it informed in the exchange filing.
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 04:07 pm
