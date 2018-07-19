App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance Q1 standalone net profit up 83% YoY on higher interest income

The NBFC's assets under management (AUM), as on June 30, were 25 percent higher than at the end of the June quarter last year, at Rs 86,042 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Finance reported a 83 percent rise in its standalone net profit for the June quarter to Rs 833.7 crore, higher than what analysts had estimated, as it earned more in interest income and its asset quality remained stable.

The non-banking finance company had reported a net profit of Rs 456.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the quarter under review, the NBFC reported a net interest income of Rs 2,578 crore, around 46 percent higher than in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income for the reporting quarter rose 34 percent year on year to Rs 3,796 crore and its provisions were 5 percent higher at Rs 321.05 crore.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-If capital) for the first quarter stood at 23.04 percent. Total slippages for the quarter were Rs 379 crore.

Bajaj Finance's assets under management (AUM), as on June 30, were 25 percent higher than at the end of the June quarter last year, at Rs 86,042 crore.

Its asset quality remained stable in the quarter gone by, with gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total loans, falling 9 basis points sequentially to 1.39 percent.

Net NPA ratio, however, rose marginally on a sequential basis to 0.44 percent from 0.38 percent.

In Q1FY18, gross NPA was 1.70 percent while net NPA was 0.53 percent.

The company said that its board has approved purchase of 100 percent stake of Bajaj Financial Securities, which is a 100 percent subsidiary of Bajaj Housing Finance and an indirect subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.

It said that the strategy is to offer full product suite (demat & broking) to Loan against Securities (LAS) clients and grow the profit pool of the LAS business.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 12:52 pm

