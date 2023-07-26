Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% on-year to Rs 3,437 crore, asset quality improves

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance on July 26 reported a 32.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,436.89 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating brokerages estimate of Rs 3,287 crore.

This was on the back of increase in net interest income amid rise in new loans booked, and growth on commercial lending and loan against securities.

In the corresponding period last year, the non-banking finance company reported a net profit of Rs 2,596 crore. A poll of five brokerages had predicted net profit at Rs 3,287 crore.

In the April-June quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the company stood at 0.87 percent, as compared to 0.94 percent a quarter ago, and 1.25 percent in a year ago period.

The net NPA ratio of the non-banking finance company was reported at 0.31 percent in the quarter, as against 0.34 percent a quarter ago and 0.51 percent a year ago.

However, Loan losses and provisions for first quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 995 crore as against Rs 755 crore in the corresponding period last year. It is up 31.8 percent on-year.

The Company has provisioning coverage ratio of 65 percent on stage-3 assets as of 30 June 2023.

Net Interest Income

The consolidated net interest income (NII) of the non-banking finance company for Q1FY24 increased by 26 percent to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 6,640 crore in 01 FY23.

Standalone NII of Bajaj Finance increased by 25 percent to Rs 7,653 crore in the reporting quarter.

NII refers to the difference between the interest earned by the company and interest expended .

Assets Under Management

In the reporting quarter, assets under management (AUM) of the company on a consolidated basis rose 32 percent to Rs 2.70 lakh crore as of 30 June 2023 from Rs 2.04 lakh crore as of 30 June 2022.

Under consolidated AUM, Commercial lending and Loan against securities rose 50 percent on-year each to Rs 18,064 crore and Rs 16,238 crore, respectively in April-June quarter.

Similarly, two and three wheeler finance rose 48 percent on-year to Rs 14,736 crore and SME lending increased 36 percent on-year to Rs 34,964 crore.

While, on a standalone basis, AUM grew by 33 percent to Rs 1.99 lakh crore as of 30 June.

Deposits

In April-June quarter, the consolidated deposit of then non-banking finance company registered a 46 percent on-year growth to Rs 49,944 crore.

In the corresponding quarter last year, it stood at Rs 34,102 crore.

Of the total deposit in Q1FY24, Bajaj Finance deposit stood at Rs 49,764 crore and rest Rs 180 crore is of Bajaj Housing Finance.

Subsidiaries

The net profit of the Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd rose 46 percent on-year to Rs 462 crore in April-June quarter.

The Assets under management of the housing finance subsidiary grew by 29 percent to Rs 74,124 crore as of 30 June from Rs 57,425 crore in a year ago period.

NIM of Bajaj Housing Finance for Q1FY24 increase by 18 percent to Rs 702 crore from Rs 594 crore in Q1FY23.

Bajaj Financial Securities generated profit after tax of Rs 5 crore for Q1FY24 against Rs 1 crore for Q1FY23.

Total Income of Bajaj Financial Securities for Q1FY24 was Rs 75 crore as against Rs 39 crore for Q1FY23.

At 2:36 pm, the shares of Bajaj Finance were Rs 7650.00 a share apiece on the BSE, 0.59 percent higher as against the previous day's close.