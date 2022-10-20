Bajaj Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,968.40 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,968.40 crore in September 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 7,731.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,780.65 crore in September 2022 up 87.76% from Rs. 1,480.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,844.53 crore in September 2022 up 52.22% from Rs. 4,496.55 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 46.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.58 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,380.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.