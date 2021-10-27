Bajaj Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,731.36 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,731.36 crore in September 2021 up 18.64% from Rs. 6,516.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,480.99 crore in September 2021 up 53.49% from Rs. 964.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,496.55 crore in September 2021 up 20.39% from Rs. 3,735.13 crore in September 2020.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.07 in September 2020.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,855.65 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.47% returns over the last 6 months and 127.49% over the last 12 months.