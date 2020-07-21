Bajaj Finance consolidated Q1 profit falls 19% to Rs 962 crore, new loans down 76%

NBFC major Bajaj Finance on July 21 reported a 19 percent year-on-year decline in Q1FY21 consolidated net profit due to higher provisions and lower business acquisitions as COVID-19-led lockdown hit business activity.

Consolidated profit dropped to Rs 962 crore in quarter ended June 2020, against Rs 1,195 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated net interest income during the quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 4,152 crore compared to year-ago period.

"Business operations in Q1 FY21 were considerably impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns which remained for most of Q1 FY21. It has resulted in significantly lower business acquisition and constraints on recovery of overdues from customers," Bajaj Finance said in its BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 6,648.2 crore rising 14.5 percent over Rs 5,805.5 crore in corresponding period previous year.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore as of June 2020, up 7 percent compared to Rs 1.28 lakh crore in June 2019, while new loans booked fell considerably by 76 percent to 1.75 million in June quarter YoY.

Loan losses and provisions for Q1 FY21 was at Rs 1,686 crore which increased significantly compared to Rs 551 crore in Q1 FY20 as the company made an additional contingency provision of Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19 taking the overall contingency provision for COVID-19 to Rs 2,350 crore as of June 2020.

But sequentially, loan losses & provisions fell 13.7 percent.

"The contingency provision for COVID-19 is now at 10.8 percent of consolidated moratorium book. This contingency provision together with existing expected credit loss provision of Rs 623 crore provides an overall provisioning coverage of 13.7 percent on the consolidated moratorium book," Bajaj Finance said.

Additionally, as a matter of prudence, the company has also reversed Rs 220 crore of interest income from the interest capitalised during moratorium period.

Standard assets provisioning (ECL stage 1 and 2) was at 273 bps including contingency provision for COVID-19 and 101 bps excluding contingency provision.

Provisioning coverage ratio improved to 65 percent at the end of June quarter, against 60 percent in March quarter.

Consolidated moratorium book has reduced to Rs 21,705 crore (or 15.7 percent of AUM) in June, from Rs 38,599 crore (or 27 percent of AUM) as of April 2020 owing to reduction in bounce rate coupled with better collection efficiency, said the company.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances declined 21 bps sequentially to 1.4 percent and net NPA fell 4 bps QoQ to 0.50 percent in Q1FY21, while slippages were sharply lower at Rs 140 crore at the end of June quarter against Rs 1,037 crore in March quarter.

The stock corrected 4.54 percent to Rs 3,285 on the BSE at 15:12 hours IST.