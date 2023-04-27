Bajaj Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 11,359.59 crore in March 2023 up 31.68% from Rs. 8,626.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,157.79 crore in March 2023 up 30.51% from Rs. 2,419.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,985.59 crore in March 2023 up 34.61% from Rs. 5,932.51 crore in March 2022.
Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 52.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.11 in March 2022.
|Bajaj Finance shares closed at 6,055.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.36% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,094.69
|10,521.43
|8,346.65
|Other Operating Income
|264.90
|262.87
|279.92
|Total Income From Operations
|11,359.59
|10,784.30
|8,626.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,341.08
|1,285.59
|1,020.21
|Depreciation
|134.11
|118.99
|104.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|859.43
|841.29
|701.57
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,177.04
|1,177.24
|975.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,847.93
|7,361.19
|5,824.36
|Other Income
|3.55
|1.65
|3.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,851.48
|7,362.84
|5,828.07
|Interest
|3,591.96
|3,351.22
|2,562.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,259.52
|4,011.62
|3,265.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,259.52
|4,011.62
|3,265.49
|Tax
|1,103.34
|1,038.68
|845.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,156.18
|2,972.94
|2,419.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,156.18
|2,972.94
|2,419.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.61
|0.06
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,157.79
|2,973.00
|2,419.51
|Equity Share Capital
|120.89
|120.86
|120.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|52.25
|49.20
|40.11
|Diluted EPS
|52.01
|48.96
|39.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|52.25
|49.20
|40.11
|Diluted EPS
|52.01
|48.96
|39.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited