    Bajaj Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 11,359.59 crore in March 2023 up 31.68% from Rs. 8,626.57 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,157.79 crore in March 2023 up 30.51% from Rs. 2,419.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,985.59 crore in March 2023 up 34.61% from Rs. 5,932.51 crore in March 2022.
    Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 52.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.11 in March 2022.Bajaj Finance shares closed at 6,055.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -16.36% over the last 12 months.
    Bajaj Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,094.6910,521.438,346.65
    Other Operating Income264.90262.87279.92
    Total Income From Operations11,359.5910,784.308,626.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,341.081,285.591,020.21
    Depreciation134.11118.99104.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies859.43841.29701.57
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,177.041,177.24975.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,847.937,361.195,824.36
    Other Income3.551.653.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,851.487,362.845,828.07
    Interest3,591.963,351.222,562.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,259.524,011.623,265.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,259.524,011.623,265.49
    Tax1,103.341,038.68845.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,156.182,972.942,419.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,156.182,972.942,419.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.610.06--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,157.792,973.002,419.51
    Equity Share Capital120.89120.86120.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.2549.2040.11
    Diluted EPS52.0148.9639.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.2549.2040.11
    Diluted EPS52.0148.9639.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

