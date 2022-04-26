 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,626.57 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,626.57 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 6,850.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,419.51 crore in March 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 1,346.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,932.51 crore in March 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 4,108.03 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 40.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.40 in March 2021.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,005.50 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.90% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,346.65 8,238.03 6,778.03
Other Operating Income 279.92 294.55 72.59
Total Income From Operations 8,626.57 8,532.58 6,850.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,020.21 1,015.73 768.33
Depreciation 104.44 96.58 89.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 701.57 1,051.17 1,230.77
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 975.99 969.06 747.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,824.36 5,400.04 4,013.82
Other Income 3.71 2.48 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,828.07 5,402.52 4,018.14
Interest 2,562.58 2,534.54 2,195.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,265.49 2,867.98 1,822.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,265.49 2,867.98 1,822.59
Tax 845.98 742.69 475.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,419.51 2,125.29 1,346.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,419.51 2,125.29 1,346.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,419.51 2,125.29 1,346.64
Equity Share Capital 120.66 120.60 120.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.11 35.26 22.40
Diluted EPS 39.86 35.02 22.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.11 35.25 22.40
Diluted EPS 39.86 35.02 22.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

