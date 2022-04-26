Bajaj Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,626.57 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,626.57 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 6,850.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,419.51 crore in March 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 1,346.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,932.51 crore in March 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 4,108.03 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 40.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.40 in March 2021.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,005.50 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.90% over the last 12 months.