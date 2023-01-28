 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 8,532.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,973.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 2,125.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,481.83 crore in December 2022 up 36.06% from Rs. 5,499.10 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,521.43 9,690.69 8,238.03
Other Operating Income 262.87 277.71 294.55
Total Income From Operations 10,784.30 9,968.40 8,532.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,285.59 1,239.64 1,015.73
Depreciation 118.99 120.87 96.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 841.29 734.21 1,051.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,177.24 1,154.25 969.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,361.19 6,719.43 5,400.04
Other Income 1.65 4.23 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,362.84 6,723.66 5,402.52
Interest 3,351.22 2,971.37 2,534.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,011.62 3,752.29 2,867.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,011.62 3,752.29 2,867.98
Tax 1,038.68 971.64 742.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,972.94 2,780.65 2,125.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,972.94 2,780.65 2,125.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,973.00 2,780.65 2,125.29
Equity Share Capital 120.86 120.82 120.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.20 46.05 35.26
Diluted EPS 48.96 45.81 35.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.20 46.03 35.25
Diluted EPS 48.96 45.81 35.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited