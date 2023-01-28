Bajaj Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,521.43
|9,690.69
|8,238.03
|Other Operating Income
|262.87
|277.71
|294.55
|Total Income From Operations
|10,784.30
|9,968.40
|8,532.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,285.59
|1,239.64
|1,015.73
|Depreciation
|118.99
|120.87
|96.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|841.29
|734.21
|1,051.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,177.24
|1,154.25
|969.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,361.19
|6,719.43
|5,400.04
|Other Income
|1.65
|4.23
|2.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,362.84
|6,723.66
|5,402.52
|Interest
|3,351.22
|2,971.37
|2,534.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,011.62
|3,752.29
|2,867.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,011.62
|3,752.29
|2,867.98
|Tax
|1,038.68
|971.64
|742.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,972.94
|2,780.65
|2,125.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,972.94
|2,780.65
|2,125.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,973.00
|2,780.65
|2,125.29
|Equity Share Capital
|120.86
|120.82
|120.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|49.20
|46.05
|35.26
|Diluted EPS
|48.96
|45.81
|35.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|49.20
|46.03
|35.25
|Diluted EPS
|48.96
|45.81
|35.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited