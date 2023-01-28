Bajaj Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 8,532.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,973.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 2,125.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,481.83 crore in December 2022 up 36.06% from Rs. 5,499.10 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 49.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 35.26 in December 2021.

