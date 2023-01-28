English
    Bajaj Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,784.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 8,532.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,973.00 crore in December 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 2,125.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,481.83 crore in December 2022 up 36.06% from Rs. 5,499.10 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,521.439,690.698,238.03
    Other Operating Income262.87277.71294.55
    Total Income From Operations10,784.309,968.408,532.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,285.591,239.641,015.73
    Depreciation118.99120.8796.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies841.29734.211,051.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,177.241,154.25969.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,361.196,719.435,400.04
    Other Income1.654.232.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,362.846,723.665,402.52
    Interest3,351.222,971.372,534.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,011.623,752.292,867.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,011.623,752.292,867.98
    Tax1,038.68971.64742.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,972.942,780.652,125.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,972.942,780.652,125.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,973.002,780.652,125.29
    Equity Share Capital120.86120.82120.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.2046.0535.26
    Diluted EPS48.9645.8135.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.2046.0335.25
    Diluted EPS48.9645.8135.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited