Bajaj Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,532.58 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,532.58 crore in December 2021 up 28.19% from Rs. 6,656.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,125.29 crore in December 2021 up 85.46% from Rs. 1,145.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,499.10 crore in December 2021 up 37.59% from Rs. 3,996.83 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 35.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.08 in December 2020.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,744.00 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.74% returns over the last 6 months and 64.07% over the last 12 months.